FFK reacts to the death sentence of 5 Christians by a Fulani Judge

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media to react to the news that 5 Christians of the Numan tribe have been sentenced to death by a Fulani Judge in Adamawa.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP cheiftain,those who killed the RCCG Evangelist for preaching in Abuja were set free and the ones who killed Bridget,the Deeper Life Pastor’s wife in Kano were set also free. Mr Fani-Kayode went on to ask if Nigeria is now an apartheid state where the Fulani are above the law?

See his tweets below

1. The jihadists who killed the RCCG Evangelist for preaching in Abuja were set free.The ones who killed Bridget,the Deeper Life Pastor's wife in Kano were set free. No Fulani terrorist has been reprimanded or jailed for killing more than 5,300 Christians in 2018 alone. …1/2 — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 18, 2018

2. …Meanwhile 5 Christians of the Numan tribe have been sentenced to death by a Fulani Judge in Adamawa for defending themselves against a Fulani terrorist. Do non-Fulani lives not matter as well? Is Nigeria now an apartheid state where the Fulani are above the law? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 18, 2018

What the reactions for Nigerians were like

Even @ProfOsinbajo is beginning to look like a Fulani to me…guess we no longer have the Christian/Muslim ticket but the Fulani/semifulani presidency….2019 we wait patiently — Tunde Go (@GoTunde) June 18, 2018

A fulani judge deciding a case of ethnic clash that involves the Fulani tribe doesn’t sound right to me, if it was different crime, fine. But ethnic or tribal clash cases. We might want to be tribal sensitive to tribal cases next time. — Bhadmudaism (@AfternoonstarUs) June 18, 2018