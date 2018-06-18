Metro News, Trending

FFK reacts to the death sentence of 5 Christians by a Fulani Judge

Image result for femi fani kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to social media to react to the news that 5 Christians of the Numan tribe have been sentenced to death by a Fulani Judge in Adamawa.

According to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP cheiftain,those who killed the RCCG Evangelist for preaching in Abuja were set free and the ones who killed Bridget,the Deeper Life Pastor’s wife in Kano were set also free. Mr Fani-Kayode went on to ask if Nigeria is now an apartheid state where the Fulani are above the law?

See his tweets below

What the reactions for Nigerians were like


You may also like

Twitter user exposes a lady allegedly dating three boyfriends simultaneously

Lady Set To Meet Her Would-be Parent-In-law, Refuses To Remove Her Nose Ring

SARS operatives allegedly invade hostels at Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State at 4am (Photos)

Nigerians react to Buhari’s statement that ‘those who left the country are now trying to come back’

Entrepreneur, Jaaruma lambasts Singer Skibii, says he sucked her friend dry of her wealth

World Cup 2018: Gernot Rohr fires back at Okocha for criticizing his 4-2-3-1 formation

5 Christians To Die By Hanging For Killing Herdsman In Yola – Nigerians react

I want to build a retirement home for Buhari at my expense – Reno Omokri

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th June

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *