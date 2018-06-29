Entertainment, Gossip, News

FG to begin transfer of $322m Abacha Loot to poor Nigerians in July (See Details)

The Federal Government says it will commence disbursement of the recovered $322 million dollars Abacha loot through Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT) to 302,000 poor households in 19 states in July.

Mr Tukur Rumar, of the National Cash Transfer Office (NTCO), disclosed this at an event organised by the Swiss Embassy in Abuja yesterday June 28th.

According to Rumar, 19 states namely Niger, Kogi, Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Kwara, Cross River, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarrawa, Anambra and Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in Borno are to benefit from the repatriated loot.

He noted that the benefiting households will be derived from the National Social Register (NSR) that the 19 states are already on and that each household would received N5000.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Eric Mayoraz has said that the $722 million of the Abacha loot that was hidden in Switzerland was fully repatriated in 2005.

He also said that the 322 million dollars that was repatriated in Dec. 2017, was money that was frozen by the Swiss Attorney-General, but was not domiciled in Switzerland, but in other countries, mainly Luxembourg.

He, however, said measures had been put in place to ensure that Swiss banks were not used to hide stolen funds from other countries.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

I can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car and a house – Moesha Boduong

Yung6ix Gets A Huge Tattoo In Solidarity With Manchester United

‘Good Samaritan’ Who Couldn’t Swim Saves Drowning Boy And Dies

Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong says she can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car and a house

This man used Fufu as a Birthday Cake (Photos)

Militants threaten to blow up properties belonging to Senators for cutting back funds from the 2018 National Budget

“Dear Nigerians, if prayers fixes countries, your country will be a world power”

Nigeria lost to Argentina through Victor Moses’ wing – Kenneth Omeruo

Kwam 1 De Ultimate visits Aso Rock, throws support behind President Buhari for Second Term

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *