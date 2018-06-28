FIFA punishes Maradona for raising middle fingers at Nigerian fans

Diego Maradona has been punished by FIFA, he will no longer be paid as an ambassador of the world soccer governing body.

This is following the Argentina legend’s failure to control his emotions during their 2-1 win over Nigeria in the World Cup last Group D game on Tuesday.

The football icon celebrated Marcos Rojo’s winning goal for Argentina by raising his middle finger at fans.

FIFA termed his behaviour as embarrassing and provocative hence he will no longer receive the £10,000 he was receiving from the world soccer governing body, according to OwnGoal.

Maradona also ignored doctors advice not to watch the final minutes of the clash thereby putting his health in danger.

FIFA has also warned him to be of good conduct in the remaining games he will attend at the World Cup.

A possible stadium ban await the former Napoli forward if he acts in same manner like he did against Nigeria.

