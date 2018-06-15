Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

FIFA World Cup 2018: Portugal and Spain draw in intense match

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group B game between Portugal and Spain at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on Friday at 7pm Nigerian time:

Portugal (4-2-3-1)

Rui Patricio; Cedric Soares, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes; Cristiano Ronaldo (capt).

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Spain (4-2-3-1)

David De Gea; Nacho, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos (capt), Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke; David Silva, Isco, Andres Iniesta; Diego Costa

Coach: Fernando Hierro (ESP)

Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (ITA)

FINAL GOAL SCORE: Portugal – 3 vs. Spain – 3

