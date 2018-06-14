FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia defeats Saudi Arabia: 5 – 0

The stage is set for the opening match of the 2018 World Cup as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Russia come into their own tournament as the lowest-ranked team and without a win in seven matches and are looking to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since the breakup of the Soviet Union.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, are just three places above Russia in the FIFA rankings and have lost their last three matches in the buildup to the biggest stage in football.

No hosts have ever lost the opening game of the tournament but the Saudis beat Russia 4-2 in their last meeting

Kick off is 4 p.m.

SAUDI ARABIA STARTING XI: Al-Maiouf; Alburayk, Os.Hawsawi, Om. Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani; Otayf, Al-Dawsari, Al-Faraj, Al-Jassam; Al-Shehri, Al-Sahlawi

RUSSIA STARTING XI: Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Zhirkov; Gazinskiy, Zobnin, Dzagoev, Samedov, Golovin; Smolov

UPDATE: Russia Defeated Saudi Arabia 5 Goals To Nil

Leave a Comment…

comments