FIFA World Cup 2018: The moment President Buhari called Super Eagles on phone

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday spoke with the members of the national team, Super Eagles, on the telephone ahead of their opening World Cup match against Croatia.

The Presidency disclosed this in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handle, @NGRPresident. Buhari was quoted to have assured the players of the nation’s full support.

The President later also took to Twitter to wish the Super Eagles well.

He posted the message on his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari. “180 million Nigerians have looked forward to today with great excitement.

“On behalf of all, I wish the Super Eagles the best of luck, as they display the gallant Nigerian spirit that sets us apart,” Buhari wrote.

