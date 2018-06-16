Entertainment, Gossip, News

FIFA World Cup 2018: The moment President Buhari called Super Eagles on phone

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday spoke with the members of the national team, Super Eagles, on the telephone ahead of their opening World Cup match against Croatia.

The Presidency disclosed this in a message posted on one of its verified Twitter handle, @NGRPresident. Buhari was quoted to have assured the players of the nation’s full support.

The President later also took to Twitter to wish the Super Eagles well.

He posted the message on his verified Twitter handle, @MBuhari. “180 million Nigerians have looked forward to today with great excitement.

“On behalf of all, I wish the Super Eagles the best of luck, as they display the gallant Nigerian spirit that sets us apart,” Buhari wrote.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

World Cup 2018: Billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu don Nigerian Jersey to support Eagles

World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Nigeria 2 Goals to Nil

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell jet out to Milan for a show (Photos)

#WorldCup2018: Argentina and Iceland draw as Messi loses penalty

Mikel Obi leads Super Eagles players for team walk ahead of world cup match (Photos)

Wizkid Struts Dolce & Gabbana Runway in Milan: Watch

Arsenal star Aubameyang shows off his swag as he poses in Super Eagles kit (Photos)

Music: Naija Issagoal Remix — Naira Marley, Falz, Olamide, Simi, Lil Kesh and Slimcase

“I met my husband through Yahoo Yahoo” – Lady who is married to a 90-year-old white man reveals how she met him.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *