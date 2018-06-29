FIFA’s Prize for Super Eagles performance at the 2018 World Cup Tournament revealed

The World football governing body, FIFA, will pay the Super Eagles of Nigeria and other nations that crashed out from the group stages of the 2018 World Cup tournament £6.1m each.

According to reports, Nigeria would have received £9.1 million if they had progressed to the round of 16 stage. This is because any team eliminated from the round of 16 stage will receive £9.1million.

The World Cup-winning nation is expected to receive £28 million in prize money from FIFA, with 2nd, 3rd and 4th place teams receiving £21million, £18million and £16million respectively.

Meanwhile, before the tournament, the 32 nations were given £1.1million each to prepare for the World Cup.

