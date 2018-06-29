Five Diabolic Things Yahoo Boys Now Do To Get Wealthy

According to the Bible, The love for money is the root of all evil. This part of the scripture points to the extent Yahoo boys (internet fraudsters) go in order to defraud their victims.

Yahoo Yahoo (internet fraud) has become rampant among Nigerian youths and many of these fraudsters now engage in rituals for their illegitimate business to boom. Yahoo boys who engage in rituals are called Yahoo plus – and these group of fraudsters can been seen in every nook and cranny of the country.

1. Eating Human Faeces:

Yahoo plus eat faeces with bread in form of a sandwich. It was reported that a lady once overheard her ex-boyfriend in a conversation with a friend who listened to him narrate his experience while eating the mixture which is believed to be one of the rites he needed to fulfill in a quest for money.

2. Barking once in a month as part of money ritual:

They type of ritual some of them do requires them to bark like a dog. There is a video of a Yahoo boy who was barking like a dog while his friends watched and laughed at him.

In the background, his friends cheered him up, saying “owo de” which means “Money has arrived”.

3. ‘Oshole’, the power of compulsion:

This is a type of ritual that empowers a Yahoo plus to command his victim, otherwise known as ‘client’, to do whatever he wants.

The ‘client’ cannot decline whatever he or she is asked to do, and these fraudsters use this type of ritual to defraud them of a lot of money.

4. Wiping a lady’s private part with towel after she has been slept with:

Yahoo plus also make use of females in the quest for money, by wiping moisture from a woman’s part after she has been slept with. The material is then used in a ritual.

There is a lot that could happen to any lady who falls victim of this evil act by Yahoo plus.

5. Killing one’s nephew for money rituals:

Yahoo boys who engage in rituals for the purpose of making money could be told to bring forth his nephew for the ritual.

An image of one Tunde Owolabi, who was captured in handcuffs as he crouched beside the corpse of a little boy reportedly 7 years old, was shared by Odueko Olumide John. This is the extent Yahoo boys go in order to become wealthy.