Flavour’s babymama Anna Banner spends time with his Liberian adopted son Semah and her daughter (Video)

Singer, Flavour’s baby mama, Anna Banner, recently shared photos of herself spending quality time with family on social media.

The young mother of one hinted that all was well between herself and baby daddy as she showed off their precious kids, including Flavour’s recently adopted Liberian son, Semah.

Anna looked as beautiful as usual but also made sure to look happy as she referred to the kids as her babies.

Although, things got awry with Flavour, it appears love still very much lives in their hearts and Anna has proved it with the adorable photo which she shared on her social media page.