Football fans mob Ahmed Musa at National mosque In Abuja (Photos)

Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa was mobbed by excited fans as he paid a visit to the National Mosque in Abuja to observe the Juma’ah Prayers yesterday, Friday June 29th.

He was surrounded by fans who showed their appreciation for his efforts at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Many of the Super Eagles players have left Russia. Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), said that most of the players have left Russia for their respective bases.

“Instead of returning to Nigeria, the Super Eagles players have been returning to their respective bases one after the other, where they have since reunited with their families,’’ he said.

Players who have left the camp include team captain Mike Obi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Leon Balogun, Alex Iwobi, Kenneth Omeruo and Tyronne Ebuehi.

