‘Forgive and Embrace Peace’ – Buhari to Nigerians on Sallah

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to forgive one another and embrace peace in his Sallah message to the nation to commemorate the end of the Ramadan fasting period.

The president emphasised the need to put the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

“Religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives,” he said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

“If people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society,” the President added.

Stressing that it was impossible to separate morality and religion, he decried that selfishness and greed have overcome the conscience of some individuals to the extent that they don’t have inhibitions in the pursuit of their greed.

“I always wonder why any true believer, be they politicians, civil servants or businessmen, would seek to make profits from the misfortunes of others.”

He further called on religious leaders to always pray for peace and unity in the country and avoid making inflammatory utterances that can endanger peace or promote conflicts.

The president then commended Nigerians for their patience with his administration, assuring them that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

He said reforming a country that was pushed into near decay on account of corruption comes with great pains.

