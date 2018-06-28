Four Things FG has to say to PDP over Plateau Killings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government, killings in the country not something that started with APC . This was however in reaction to the seven days of mourning declared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the recent mass killing in Plateau state.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement released on Thursday said Nigerians are politically discerning, and cannot be hoodwinked by cheap antics of the PDP.

Here are 4 points to note from the statement

Killings not new

The intendment of this statement is to show that wanton killings had been with us for awhile; this government is working towards enduring solutions; and should be given the opportunity to do so.

Don’t play politics with killings

“Even a single soul is precious, and no man should take a life, which he cannot create. But when tragic situations as had happened in Plateau State occur, such should never be used to play crude politics. “Those who want to do so should have change of hearts, or lose their very humanity. “These are dolorous times that call for deep introspection on how cheap human lives have become, and the proffering of actionable ideas on how to get out of the bind. But the PDP would rather dance on the graves of the dead, playing cheap, infantile politics.

The PDP died in 2015

“The comatose and prostrate party is declaring seven days of mourning, during which flags in its offices would be flown at half mast nationwide.

“But unknown to the party, those flags had been forcefully lowered since its 2015 loss at the polls, and may remain so for a long time to come, because Nigerians are politically discerning, and cannot be hoodwinked by cheap antics.”

Checklist of some savage and brutal killings in Nigeria during PDP rule