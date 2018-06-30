French President to visit Fela Shrine

French President, Emmanuel Macron, is going to visit Fela Shrine next week, as he prepares to open the new-look Alliance Francaise facility in Lagos.

Emmanuel Macron is expected to touch down in Abuja on Tuesday and head to Lagos after a brief visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa.

According to reports, the French President would be hosted at the Shrine by Trace Tv. The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, will also be on hand to guide the visiting president and will use the occasion to promote Tourism in the state.

President Macron is expected to open the magnificent Alliance Francais building, which is located in Ikoyi on the next day after his visit to the Afrika Shrine.

On his visit to the Africa Shrine, Macron is going to soak-in Afrobeat music, which was specially created by the legendary Fela Ransome-Kuti, a radical artiste who fought against injustice and executive recklessness through his addictive brand of music.

His sons, Femi and Seun have been able to sustain the popularity of the genre and President Macron will certainly have fun at the African Shrine.