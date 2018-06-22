Trending

Friends share shocking story of how their friend almost got raped by a gay hairstylist

Two friends have narrated how a gay hairstylist nearly raped their friend in Lagos yesterday.

The friend, who nearly fell victim, is a budding cinematographer/video editor who recently came into Lagos in search of greener pastures. In the process of networking and meeting new people for work purposes, he was introduced to a hairstylist who invited him out, then tried to rape him.

Unknown to him, the hairstylist was a homosexual and, during their meeting, he reportedly locked the cinematographer in his house and tried to have sex with him. He refused to listen to pleas from him when the cinematographer refused his advances. In desperation, the cinematographer locked himself in the bathroom and called his friends asking them to come to his rescue.

The friends eventually showed up and have now arrested the hairstylist.

Read the account of both friends below.


You may also like

Brother denied UK visa to save sister’s life because he doesn’t earn enough money

Yoruba Demons Association Sends Warning To The Super Eagles Ahead Of Today’s Match With Iceland

Russia 2018: Nigerians react to Iwobi not starting against Iceland

Drunk man almost sets wife ablaze for giving birth to just girls

Billionaire Kidnapper Evans gets new lawyer after former lawyer dumped him over allegations of threat to life

Man dies after two nails were driven into his head

Mice Snack In Bank Of India, Chew Up N6.7m Cash

Lady reveals how an okada man saved her from embarrassment at Oyingbo market in Lagos

Mike Adenuga’s son, Eniola Adenuga and babymama clash over child’s custody

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *