Fuel tankers explodes in Lagos, kills nine, burns 53 cars (Video)

A tanker caught fire in Lagos on Thursday, killing nine people and burning out 53 other vehicles. The fatal accident occurred at Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman Adeshina Tiamiyu confirmed.
Bisi Kazeem, a spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission, said the crash happened around Otedola bridge on the section of the road heading out of Lagos.
See video from @Giditraffic below
"@dharmykoya: If u are going towards Ibadan express way/ Berger just turn back …. a fuel tanker is burning… pic.twitter.com/VxTjyMFCAj
— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) June 28, 2018
President Buhari has also condoled with government of Lagos and the affected people via its Twitter handle, Thursday night.
See what he wrote;
Pres. @MBuhari sympathizes with the Govt @followlasg and people of Lagos State, and the victims of the tanker fire incident that occurred this evening. May the souls of the dead rest in peace, and may God comfort all those who lost loved ones. The entire country mourns with you.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 28, 2018