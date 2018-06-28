Metro News, Trending

Fuel tankers explodes in Lagos, kills nine, burns 53 cars (Video)

A tanker caught fire in Lagos on Thursday, killing nine people and burning out 53 other vehicles. The fatal accident occurred at Lagos/Ibadan Expressway,  Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman Adeshina Tiamiyu confirmed.

Bisi Kazeem, a spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission, said the crash happened around Otedola bridge on the section of the road heading out of Lagos.

See video from @Giditraffic below

 

President Buhari has also condoled with government of Lagos and the affected people via its Twitter handle, Thursday night.

See what he wrote;


You may also like

Revealed!!! How Imam hid over 200 Christians inside a mosque’ during Plateau attack

Nigerian Man who went to jail for perpetrating ‘one of the largest bank frauds in history’ gets arrested again

More Photos Of Tanker Explosion At Otedola-Ojodu, Berger. 20 Cars Burnt, Many Dead!

Plane on test flight crashes into construction site, kills five

Four Things FG has to say to PDP over Plateau Killings

TECNO SPARK 2 REVIEW: A SMARTPHONE TO HAVE

Here’s why Berger to Ajah is trending on social media

Buhari Orders Total Overhaul Of SARS

Royal Family Announces That Queen Elizabeth Is Sick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *