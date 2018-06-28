Fuel tankers explodes in Lagos, kills nine, burns 53 cars (Video)

A tanker caught fire in Lagos on Thursday, killing nine people and burning out 53 other vehicles. The fatal accident occurred at Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesman Adeshina Tiamiyu confirmed.

Bisi Kazeem, a spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Commission, said the crash happened around Otedola bridge on the section of the road heading out of Lagos.

See video from @Giditraffic below

"@dharmykoya: If u are going towards Ibadan express way/ Berger just turn back …. a fuel tanker is burning… pic.twitter.com/VxTjyMFCAj — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) June 28, 2018

President Buhari has also condoled with government of Lagos and the affected people via its Twitter handle, Thursday night.

