Fuji Music Legend, Kwam 1 De Ultimate Visits Aso Rock, Throws Support Behind President Buhari For Second Term

Legendary Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall a.k.a KWAM1 De Ultimate, has paid a visit to the Aso Rock presidential villa to see President Muhamamdu Buhari.

The visit of the singer comes weeks after KWAM1 had recently visited Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity at the seat of power in Abuja.
The musician had earlier released a special number, in which he threw his support behind President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office, and also charging thieves and corrupt people to flee into the jungle, as Buhari would be their nemesis during his second term.

