Funke Akindele, Comedian AY meet with little Taju in Ibadan (Photos+Videos)

Last week, a 5 year old boy named Taju whose video went viral on social media after a video showed him trying to learn English language.

The video moved the celebrities who have now offered to help in sending him to school.

Well, entertainers Funke Akindele and Comedian AY met with him during the week and shared videos from their hilarious moments with him.

Gushing about the encounter, JJC Skillz, hisband of Funke Akindele wrote

“@funkejenifaakindele and Taju This combination is something else. Today I had a belly full of laughter It was an absolute pleasure spending time with this lovely boy He’s full of life and character. He needs love and guidance. God bless you @funmiawelewa for bringing Taju into spotlight. God bless @aycomedian @donjazzy and everyone that has reached out to show this boy support. Together we rise #awooo”

When Comedian AY met him;