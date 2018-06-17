Entertainment

Funke Akindele, Comedian AY meet with little Taju in Ibadan (Photos+Videos)

Last week, a 5 year old boy named Taju whose video went viral on social media after a video showed him trying to learn English language.

The video moved the celebrities who have now offered to help in sending him to school.

Well, entertainers Funke Akindele and Comedian AY met with him during the week and shared videos from their hilarious moments with him.

Gushing about the encounter, JJC Skillz, hisband of Funke Akindele wrote

“@funkejenifaakindele and Taju This combination is something else. Today I had a belly full of laughter It was an absolute pleasure spending time with this lovely boyHe’s full of life and character. He needs love and guidance. God bless you @funmiawelewa for bringing Taju into spotlight. God bless @aycomedian @donjazzy and everyone that has reached out to show this boy support. Together we rise #awooo”

When Comedian AY met him;

 


You may also like

These Viral photos of Brazilians paying homage to Ooni Of Ife will make you fall in love with culture

“How I slept with over 2,500 women in 11 years”

Man struggles to carry his pregnant wife in maternity photo shoot

“You don’t feed me, so mind your business” – Yvonne Nelson blasts critics.

World Cup 2018: Meet Lady who takes off her top whenever her team scores.

“I want to meet with you for the first time” — Actress Ruth Kadiri Begs Omotola, She responds..

World Cup 2018: Billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu don Nigerian Jersey to support Eagles

World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Nigeria 2 Goals to Nil

FIFA World Cup 2018: The moment President Buhari called Super Eagles on phone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *