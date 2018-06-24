Entertainment, Gossip

Game of Thrones actors, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot in Scotland

Game of thrones stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot on Saturday in Aberdeen, Scotland after many years of dating.

CNN reports that Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and other co-stars were in attendance.

They announced their engagement in September in The Times of London.

Daily Mail also added that Rose, 31, was a vision as she headed into the chapel on the arm of her father clad in a billowing white gown with a lace bodice and intricately beaded veil that she secured upon her tousled auburn hair.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“Why I bought a Range Rover for my wife” – Peter Okoye (Video)

Actor Jim Iyke proves he’s the king of savages as he replies a non-fan.

“I have apologized but she hasn’t responded” – Nkechi Blessing to Juliet Ibrahim

Pretty Mike says the lady that accused him of rape just wanted attention and he had a good laugh

Bobrisky is still trying to locate where his ancestors kept his gender – Uche Maduagwu

Mimi Orjiekwe says there is money in the Oil sector, claims acting can’t pay her bills

Buhari didn’t give me N2 million – Singer Small doctor Cries Out

VIDEO: Teni – Askamaya

Video: Solidstar – Eleganza

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *