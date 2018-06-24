Game of Thrones actors, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot in Scotland

Game of thrones stars, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot on Saturday in Aberdeen, Scotland after many years of dating.

CNN reports that Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage and other co-stars were in attendance.

They announced their engagement in September in The Times of London.

Daily Mail also added that Rose, 31, was a vision as she headed into the chapel on the arm of her father clad in a billowing white gown with a lace bodice and intricately beaded veil that she secured upon her tousled auburn hair.

