Genevieve Nnaji sends condolences to D’banj, enjoins people to say a prayer for the bereaved family

Nollywood actress and former girlfriend of D’Banj, Genevieve Nnaji, has sent her condolences to him and his family over the passing of his son.

The actress shared the photo above and penned a short prayer for them.

She wrote;

“Pls join me in saying this prayer as we commiserate with the Oyebanjo family at this time. We can never fully understand the pain of others but every little prayer helps. @iambangalee our hearts break with yours. Stay strong my dear.”