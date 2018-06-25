Entertainment, Gossip, News

Ghana now has a Money Ritual Church

A church has officially opened in Ghana and is calling for more members and from what has been gathered, the specialty of the church is ritual money.

Sakawa is the euphemism for ritual money and it’s a practice which is looked down on in the Ghanaian society yet it is practiced secretly by mostly the youth who is in search of quick and easier wealth.

From the video, the Pastor is seen chanting and invoking for money whiles the members hold red burning candles and chanting along with him.

Interestingly, there are both the young and the old in the church and the official dress code for the church is either red or black.

Watch the video below:

