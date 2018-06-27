Entertainment, Viral

Ghanaian actor cries out that no actress wants to kiss him in movies

Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu popularly known as Sumsum, has questioned why actresses always refuse to kiss him when directors tell them to do so.

In a recent interview, he revealed that when he had the opportunity to kiss an actress in a movie, she turned him down when the scene got to that part.

“The only actress I have kissed wasn’t a star but I later had an opportunity to kiss Vivian Jill in a movie, which she needed a child and I had to sleep with her for her to conceive but she later turned me down and dodged me when I tried kissing her.

I did not ask her why she dodged me because I didn’t believe in myself either. Perhaps they think since I have big eyes, I might knock them with it which scares them away”. He said.

Sumsun further added that Ghallywood actresses also discriminate against those of them from Kumasi when it comes to kissing.

“I watched a movie, Liwin was directed to kiss Jackie Appiah but she denied him. Assuming it was Majid, she would have kissed him passionately with no qualms.”


You may also like

Adorable Photos from Cardi B’s lavish babyshower themed ‘A Bronx Fairytale,’

“World Cup is over let’s face our politicians, I sing for last election no mean say I no go talk” — Olamide

Nigeria vs. Argentina: Turkish referee says he doesn’t know why he didn’t award the Penalty to Nigeria

Plateau killings: Nigerian man says more humans should be murdered to equate the amount of cows killed

It’s unfair to say i’m silent on killer herdsmen because I look like them – Pres. Buhari

Tekno reminds Ubi Franklin he told him he would make him so much money; Kcee reacts

World Cup 2018: ‘It’s a big disappointment’ – Gernot Rohr Speaks on Nigeria’s exit

“Mumu Coach” – Comedian AY Blasts Super Eagles’ Gernot Rohr

“Emmanuel, you dey craze.”- Piers Morgan blasts Nigerian in Pidgin English Over Nigeria’s Match With Argentina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *