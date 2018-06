It seems the 2017 BBnaija housemate Gifty just signed a new deal and she gave her fans something to feast on.

The feisty actress shared a video of herself twerking up a storm.

She captioned the video;

“My Number 1 secret: F**k Who talks s**ts about you & make your cash.

Im Allergic To Saddness mehn, So Don’t Waste Your Time Trying to create one, honey..

I Am The Happiness”

-Gistreel