Girlfriend of married man killed by the man’s wife in Anambra state (photos)

A shocking report reaching us is that of a lady identified as Ada Ezeudo who lost her life after someone suspected to be her lover’s wife, came after her.

The shocking incident happened yesterday in Ifitedunu, Anambra state – the body of the deceased, from Mgbuke Umunnachi, was discovered along a road and a short note was found beside her Corpse.

The note reads:

I Told you to Live My Husband Alone you really Think I’m juking by coming to Akuzu. R.I.P. Asawwo Girl

Photos below (viewers discretion is advised):

