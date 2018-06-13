Local News

Goat Painted In Army Camouflage Reportedly Found In Sambisa Forest (Photo)

 

The goat in question

Social media users are already making jokes out of the picture of a goat painted in the colours of a military camouflage.

The verracity of the claim is not authenticated, as well as the source of the picture which has become an object of humour online.

Many believe the Boko Haram terrorists might have designed to tease the Nigerian soldiers. There is also a possibility that the picture was photoshopped to create online content.

