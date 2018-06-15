GQ ranks Super Eagles’ Jersey as Best World Cup 2018 Kit (Full List + Photos)

So have you been wondering why the Super Eagles 2018 World Cup Kit sold out fast in the UK? Well, British GQ has just the answer.
The magazine ranked all the kits of the national teams competing in the 2018 World Cup from worst to best and the Super Eagles’ kit sits atop the list, with the magazine describing it as “eccentric and off-the-wall in the best possible way.”
Croatia, Nigeria’s first opponent, has its checked red and white at second place. Argentina’s three stripes make number 3.
At the far bottom is Senegal, followed by Panama and Spain.
The full list;
32. Senegal
31. Panama
30. Spain
29. Colombia
28. Australia
26. Uruguay
25. Morocco
24. Tunisia
23. South Korea
22. Russia
21. Denmark
20. Iran
19. Costa Rica
18. Mexico
17. Serbia
16. Egypt
15. England
14. Germany
13. Saudi Arabia
12. France
11. Poland
10. Belgium
9. Iceland
8. Sweden
7. Portugal
6. Japan
5. Brazil
4. Peru
3. Argentina
2. Croatia
1. Nigeria
