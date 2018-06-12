Entertainment

“Have some dignity…”- Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila blasts ladies sliding into his DM

Ajegunle-born, Nigerian singer,  Oritsefemi’s wife, Nabila has taken to her Instagram to rant about those ladies sliding into his DM, now that he has cleaned up and made money.

Read her posts below:

 

Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele (born January 5, 1985), popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer. He is best known for his remake of Fela Kuti’s “Double Wahala” song.

His rendition of the song earned him two nominations at the 2014 City People Entertainment Awards, winning the award for Most Popular Song of the Year. He also won the Indigenous Artist of the Year award at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. In 2014, he released the remix for his version of the song featuring D’banj.


