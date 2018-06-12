Local News

Heartbreaking! Makeup Artiste Dies On Her Way Back From A Bridal Job In Delta State

A young Nigerian make-up artiste identified as Omotejohwho, has reportedly died while returning from Oghara, Delta State, where she had gone for a bridal job. 

A shocking post shared on her Instagram page, @Otesmakeover who is a friend and colleague of the deceased, reads;

”RIP Omotejohwho A HARD WORKING MAKEUP ARTIST IN WARRI @omopersisglam who died on her way from a bridal job in Oghara on Saturday May ur soul rest in peace ????????????????????yet pple won’t appreciate our services till we meet at Jesus feet”.

More details about her tragic demise has not yet been made public as at the time of filing this report.

