Heartbreaking: See The Faces Of Edo State Indigenes Who Died In Fatal Accident On Returning From Spain (Photos)

A young Edo lady identified as Qween Osawenighazowegie GloryUruefe, who is close to some of the victims, released some of the photos.

It was reported that about eight persons, five males and three females, lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday morning when a Hummer bus conveying them rammed into a Mack truck.

The accident occurred around 8:30am at the Wictech stretch of the Lagos – Ibadan expressway about 2km away from Danco filling station.

The victims – all believed to be Edo State indigenes, who just flew into the country from Spain this morning, had chartered the bus marked BEN 313 YX on the fleet of Iyare Motors and were going to Benin City for an engagement, when the accident happened.

The Public Relations Officer of TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed, said the driver of the speeding hummer bus ram into the rear of a truck marked MUS 730 XN in bids to overtake it.

Below are more photos of the affected persons:

Below is a photo from the accident:

