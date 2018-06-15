Metro News, Trending

Herdsmen kill 230 farmers in Nasarawa

 

Interim President of Mdzough Tiv, a social-cultural organisation, Nasarawa State chapter, Mr Thomas Gaar, has revealed that about 230 Tiv farmers have been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Doma, Keana, Awe, Obi and Lafia local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Thomas Gaar, revealed this on Thursday at a press briefing in Lafia, the state capital. He said, “Our farms and farm produce are devastated and currently in shambles. Our farms have become death traps as they are tagged ‘No go areas.’ The armed Fulani herders hunt the Tiv man on hourly basis even more than wild animals,” he claimed.

The Mdzough Tiv leader stated that the destabilization of the Tiv communities had negatively affected the social and political status of the Tiv in the state.

PUNCH.

