Local News

High Court Sentences Four Men To Death By Hanging Or Firing Squad…Find Out Their Crimes

Four convicts were on Wednesday, sentenced to death by hanging or firing squad by a Federal High Court sitting in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.
 

File photo

A Yola High Court has sentenced four kidnappers to death, according to PREMIUM Times.

The convicts, Gambo Musa, Mana Musa, Abdu Baba and Mohammed Muazu (who died in custody), were found guilty of abduction and armed robbery.

The convicts robbed and abducted the Adamawa House of Assembly member representing Toungo constituency, Adamu Usman, and a retired civil servant, Wilson Gundiri.

Delivering judgement, the judge, Abdul-Azeez Waziri, gave the convicts 10 years each for conspiracy to commit abduction and death sentence for armed robbery.

Mr Waziri said their deaths will be effected by hanging or firing squad.

Mr Waziri earlier on Monday sentenced five men to death for killing a herdsman.

The convicts, Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi of Demsa local government area of Adamawa were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

They killed a herdsman and dumped his body into a river in Kadomon village after hacking several of his cattle.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: BamBam Returns To Secondary School (Photo)

Check Out The Super Eagles’ Customized Locker Room At The Russia 2018 World Cup (Photos)

Photo Of Oyinbo Man Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Singer, Alizee In Court Today

Meet The Man Who Designed Super Eagles Award-winning Traditional Wear To The World Cup

7 Reasons Why Married Men Sleep With Their Housemaids

Poachers Nabbed Red-handed While Roasting Killed Animals At A Park In Cross River (Photos)

Photo Of Young Man Who Chopped Off His Best Friend’s Head During A Fight In Lagos

Fayose Fires Two Board Chairmen

Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize Over Historic Singapore Summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *