Hilarious memes mocking Ighalo’s missed chances during Nigeria Vs Argentina game

Nigeria is out of the 2018 World Cup, after losing 2-1 to Argentina on Tuesday night in Saint Petersburg.

The Super Eagles needed to avoid defeat to qualify for the round of 16, but were unable to hold on at 1-1, after Victor Moses’ penalty cancelled out Lionel Messi’s opener.

The most painful part of the match was when Odion Ighodalo had two golden opportunities with the score at 1-1, before Marcos Rojo sealed victory for Argentina.

Below are reactions on social media to his fail:

