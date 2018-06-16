How a Nigerian Guy treated a Lady who asked him for money on Whatsapp

A Nigerian Man has taken to popular micro-blogging site, twitter to narrate how his friend sent the whooping sum of Fifty Naira (N50) to a girl who asked him for money.

The story which was indeed funny is expected to get reactions on social media (Just wait for it).

Sharing screenshots from the whatsapp conversation before and after the transaction, he wrote ;

Just take a look at what my friend did to a girl. I’ve never laughed this hard in a while🤣🤣🤣🤣 Guys una need to wise up make we dey show these girls pepper 🤣🤣

I’m still shocked the bank app allows for transfers as small as 10 naira my friend does this to girls countless times though

He ain’t broke he has two cars not a yardstick to measure wealth IKR but for an average Nigerian that’s a thing

-YBL