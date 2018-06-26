Entertainment, Gossip

How ‘angels’ on social media raised alarm about DBanj’s swimming pool, 3 weeks before son’s death.

A Twitter user, as Tobi Samson with the handle, @tobisampson has taken to the platform to share the precautions some Nigerians had apprised D’Banj to take over the unprotectivete state of his indoor swimming pool before the untimely death of his 1-year-old son.

Although, most of their concerns ended up in the archives of Instagram’s data, Tobi has in this moment, pointed out that the seemingly inevitable could have been prevented weeks ago when people showed just how dangerous the pool actually was for any child.

D'Banj's pool

Tobi who shared comments of social media users warning Dbanj over the swimming pool’s threat to the life of his young son wrote;

“Not 1, not 2, not 3… up to 7 angels in the form of followers raised an alarm 5wks ago when they noticed the indoor pool in a video dbanj posted with his now late son. My heart is crying.”

Read the heart-breaking yet innocent messages that could have perhaps, saved a life below.

D'Banj's pool

D'Banj's pool

