How Fans’ Celebration Caused An Artificial Earthquake In Mexico

It was the goal that resounded across the world: during their group match, Mexico scored a 35th minute goal against defending champions Germany.

Spontanaeous jubilation broke out in Mexico City, leading to an artificial earthquake- according to SIMMSA, the “seismic monitoring network” from the Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research.

Germany were the favourites, owing to their 2014 win of the tournament and a collection of football stars. Mexico paid no attention to them and came out swinging from the blast of the whistle- leading to a Hirving Lozano shot that left Germany keeper Manuel Neuer stranded.

The readings observed recorded tremors in the South American country capital and its environs. It is believed that ‘mass jumpings’ by millions of football fans caused the ‘earthquake’.

Shocking, but true.

-36NG


