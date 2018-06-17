“How I slept with over 2,500 women in 11 years”

A good looking young man from Europe has made quite shocking revelations about how he freely slept with hundreds of women within a short period of time.

Daniel Wagster who claims to have bedded more than 2,500 women has disclosed how he achieved the feat – the gentleman who has also been arrested and jailed for eating at an expensive restaurant without paying, described his s*x life as “ fast and furious” and admits to cheating on his ex-girlfriend with 50 different women.

He claimed that he drew attention from the ladies when he was 18 and started working out and said since then, he hasn’t gone more than two days without s*x.

Wagster, who said he beds an average of four or five women a week, has even boasted about having s*x with four girls in the space of 24 hours in a Manchester hotel.

But despite his tally, Wagster is reluctant to use contraception and is not bothered about making girls have abortions if they get pregnant.

He said safe sex isn’t “massively important” to him, adding that he will wear a condom if he has to, but “I’d rather not because it feels like I’m wearing a crisp packet and kills the mood.”

The personal trainer was once arrested when he attempted to escape after eating a £450 meal – 29-year-old Daniel Wagster had tucked into high-end steaks at a Piccolino restaurant with three friends for a birthday night out.

The group washed their six-hour meal down with four bottles of champagne — pushing the bill up to £450 in July 2016.

Wagster attempted to bolt after complaining about the quality of two of the steaks, which was deducted from the total. He also fumed at what he called “the slow service.”

He was jailed for eight weeks at Warrington Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay the outstanding £447. 50 bill to Piccolino in Stockton Heath, Cheshire.

Defending, Zoe Earle said:

“He was left by his friends to pay for the bill. He has been made a scapegoat in this matter”

The court heard Wagster has 12 previous convictions for 16 offences including assault, burglary and harassment.

He was dubbed “Britain’s biggest player” after claiming to have slept with more than 2, 500 women in 11 years.

Leave a Comment…

comments