How Nigerians reacted to Super Eagles’ loss to Argentina

Nigerians have reacted to the Super Eagles’ 2 – 1 loss to Argentina on different social media platforms in the on-going FIFA World Cup 2018.

Argentine Captain, Lionel Messi, had put his side ahead with a 14 minutes strike.

But, Victor Moses leveled up for the Eagles through a penalty kick six minutes into the second half.

However, Rojo gave the South Americans their first win of the tournament with a clinical finish less than 10 mins to the final whistle.

In reaction, some Nigerians expressed sadness over the outcome of the game, but a good number of citizens were either indifferent or positive in spite of the Super Eagles’ exit from the tournament.

Here are some reactions on social media:

@festus_kei: “A great performance by the SuperEagles. We fought a good fight. However, you win some, you lose some. Raise your heads you…”

@IbkThePlug: “Buhari we need public holiday tomorrow abeg. I need time to repackage my heart

#NGAARG”

@Newscantell “OurJersey fine pass the world cup self. Make dey go chop am. #NGAARG #Worldcup”

@iam_akeenzy: “Ighalo should better go to china from russia oh. #NGAARG #WorldCup”

@Jokunle: “Nigerians supporting Messi. Instead of Nigeria. Your reward is in heaven #NGAARG.”

@official_trez: “tbh, this heartbreak was strong but all the same you did your best. #NGAARG #ARGNGA”

@shann___xx: “I think Nigeria should be sold and distributed among Africa #NGAARG”

@NWEworldwide: “All Africans are proud of Nigeria #NIGARG #NGAARG #Worldcup #Nigeria.”

@Itz_Jf: “Where is that pig and that deaf cat also? I just want to pat them on the back. #NGAARG #WorldCup #NGA”

Leave a Comment…

comments