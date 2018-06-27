How Nigerians reacted to Super Eagles’ loss to Argentina

Nigerians have reacted to the Super Eagles’ 2 – 1 loss to Argentina on different social media platforms in the on-going FIFA World Cup 2018.
Argentine Captain, Lionel Messi, had put his side ahead with a 14 minutes strike.
But, Victor Moses leveled up for the Eagles through a penalty kick six minutes into the second half.
However, Rojo gave the South Americans their first win of the tournament with a clinical finish less than 10 mins to the final whistle.
In reaction, some Nigerians expressed sadness over the outcome of the game, but a good number of citizens were either indifferent or positive in spite of the Super Eagles’ exit from the tournament.
Here are some reactions on social media:
@festus_kei: “A great performance by the SuperEagles. We fought a good fight. However, you win some, you lose some. Raise your heads you…”
@IbkThePlug: “Buhari we need public holiday tomorrow abeg. I need time to repackage my heart
#NGAARG”
@Newscantell “OurJersey fine pass the world cup self. Make dey go chop am. #NGAARG #Worldcup”
@iam_akeenzy: “Ighalo should better go to china from russia oh. #NGAARG #WorldCup”
@Jokunle: “Nigerians supporting Messi. Instead of Nigeria. Your reward is in heaven #NGAARG.”
@official_trez: “tbh, this heartbreak was strong but all the same you did your best. #NGAARG #ARGNGA”
@shann___xx: “I think Nigeria should be sold and distributed among Africa #NGAARG”
@NWEworldwide: “All Africans are proud of Nigeria #NIGARG #NGAARG #Worldcup #Nigeria.”
@Itz_Jf: “Where is that pig and that deaf cat also? I just want to pat them on the back. #NGAARG #WorldCup #NGA”
