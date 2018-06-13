Local News

How The Presidency Reacted To Ex-Governor Joshua Dariye’s 14-Year Jail Term

 

Joshua Dariye


Recall that the Justice Adebukola Banjoko-led court had yesterday found the former governor guilty of 15 of the 23 criminal charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). 

Reacting to the development, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, described June 12 as a day of justice.


She stated this in reference to the 14-year jail sentence handed to the former governor.

Lauretta wrote, ”Ex-Plateau Governor Dariye Guilty Of Corruption- Justice

”MKO Abiola Honoured -Justice. Kingibe and Fawehimi honoured- Justice



”@MBuhari apologised to MKO Abiola’s family- Justice. MKO Abiola’s family apologised to @MBuhari and his family- Justice. What a day of Justice.”

