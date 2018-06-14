How to Write an Admission Essay like a Pro

Do you know what every student should be aware of before applying to the university of his/her dreams? Students should know what they are required of in order to be accepted.

It is impossible to get accepted to your favorite college if you don’t know what universities and colleges are actually looking for. And what they are looking for is always the same – a candidate, which will be the perfect fit for their institution and community. What should it mean for you? It means presenting yourself in the way, which will be interesting for a particular commission. What is a commission looking for? Your admission essay. We recommend you to choose one of two available options when composing your college application – to check this website and get professional writing assistance, or to do everything by yourself, following the recommendations below.

For now, let’s talk about the second option. What should you write in your admission essay to be accepted to the college you want?

How Should I Write an Admission Essay?

For a student, it is easier to say how not to write an admission essay than trying to figure out how it should be done. So, that’s why so many students don’t bother themselves with this issue. They decide to write how they feel, and how they know it from school. But an admission essay is not a typical high school writing assignment. It is more than just a topic that should be discussed and fully covered within 400-500 words.

So, what is actually an admission essay, and what should you include in it in the first place?

Tips on Writing an Admission Essay

First of all, an admission essay is supposed to be about you only. Even if you plan to mention other people in it, make sure you’re still the central piece of the story. With your application essay, you want the admission officers to remember you in a positive way. But this doesn’t mean you have to brag or seem to be too selfish. Write about your personality and why it is important for you to get accepted to this particular place. But don’t copy other people’s writing trying to stand out by combining the best features of different people. Remain who you are. Write about you as a personality, with strengths and weaknesses.

And forget about the grades. Your essay is not about your high school achievements. It is about how you perceive the world around you.

Include unique details. Unique details mean personal details. The more personal your writing is, the better. If you don’t want your application to blend in with hundreds of other applications, make it stand out by being personal. You have to write about your own experiences, achievements, failures, and observations that define you as an individual. Do you have any talents? What are you passionate about?

Tie your experiences to your decision to apply to this particular place. When writing about your experiences and passions, think about how they’ve influenced your decision to study a particular discipline and to apply to this particular college or uni. It is important to show how your experiences, achievements, and failures affected the person that you are today. What have you learned from your failures? How did you grow as a personality? How does this relate to the person that you see yourself becoming in the near future?

Your admission essay should include information, which can’t be found in other parts of your application. The main problem here is that many candidates describe their high school grades and achievements as well as high test results in their essays. But that is not right. Your essay is not about your grades. It is a chance for a committee to get to know you as a personality;

Spend a couple of days or even weeks thinking about your application. Preparation is a must. Sometimes, students can’t figure out what to write about in their college essays, so they write too many stories with too little details. That is a big mistake. What we recommend is spending a couple of days thinking about 3-4 stories, which you definitely want to cover in your essay. Pick only those experiences, talents, and achievements, which show your personality better than other stories;

And the last but not the least, write in an interesting way. This means that your essay should be interesting to read for you first of all. If it is fascinating for you, probably it will be fascinating for a committee as well. For this purpose, use a relaxed conversational tone. But avoid slang and cliche phrases.

That’s all for writing an admission essay for college and university students. Hopefully, our advice will help you to get accepted to the university or college of your dreams.