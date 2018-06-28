How Trevor Noah reacted while watching the Nigeria Vs Argentina game

South African comedian, Trevor Noah has shared pictures showing him rocking the famous Super Eagles jersey.

The pictures also show how tensed he was when he watched the Nigeria Vs Argentina game which ended 2-1.

Sharing the pictures, Trevor Noah wrote: ”My heart was on a Naija rollercoaster yesterday! Thank you Nigeria for the wild ride.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the game against Argentina 2-1, a game in which they only needed a draw to ensure a place in the second round of the FIFA 2018 world cup in Russia.

Lionel Messi opened scoring for Argentina in the first half which ended one nil.

However, Nigeria bounced back from the spot with Victor Moses netting.

In the 86th minute, the Nigerian defense couldn’t hold the pressure from the Albeceleste’s attack as Marcos Rojo found the back of the net to secure a place for Argentina who will now be meeting France in the knock-out stage

Leave a Comment…

comments