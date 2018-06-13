How We Stopped The Military From Burying MKO Abiola In 1998 – Sowore Reveals

Omoyele Sowore has made a revelation about the events surrounding the burial of MKO Abiola many years ago.

According to him, the Nigerian military wanted to bury the late politician, but he and many other young people stopped the military from doing so.

The controversial owner of SaharaReporters made the claim on his Facebook page. Read below:

“In 1998 after the “sudden death” of Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola’s the winner of the June 12 1993 election, a group of young people massed at his residence, Ikeja Lagos primarily to prevent the military from attending and conducting his burial. It was a great battle as some members of Chief Abiola’s family felt our siege was bad for business.

“However, we stood our ground insisting that nothing but a critical mass movement that had been the vanguard of the revalidation of the annulled election be allowed to conduct the historic burial. I stood in for thousands of of Nigerian youths at Abiola’s residence to deliver a speech announcing the burial of the Nigerian military and their brand of murderous politics. On this day, twenty years later, Nigerian youths will be holding a historic event in and around Chief Abiola’s house to mark June 12 as “Democracy Day.”

“It is time once again to bury the murderous old guards at the helm of affairs in Nigeria.

“It is Time to end the leadership of robbery, corruption, nepotism, fascism, inertia, incompetence, wickedness and selfishness!

“#TakeItBack #Sowore2019”

