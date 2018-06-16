Hushpuppi blasts Mo’Cheddah for berating Ruggedman over #EndSARS tweet.

Nigerian female singer and fashion influencer, Mo’Cheddah had recently, blasted veteran rapper, Ruggedman for speaking up and calling Nigerian entertainers to speak up against SARS brutality.

Ruggedman had tweeted;

“Dear Nigerian entertainers,

Some of these people being brutalised are your fans. Some are harrassed while coming from your shows.

Speaking up for them will not end your career or stop benefits you get from wherever or whoever.

They support you, return the favour.

#EndSARS”

Mo’Cheddah then berated him writing;

“It is extremely wrong to try and force your beliefs and opinions on others….if you want to help, just help.. stop looking to see if others are doing same.. focus on your cause and stop judging other people that aren’t”

Nigerian big boy, Hushpuppi, certainly wasn’t vibing Mo’Cheddah’s stance as he took to the gram to also give her a piece of his mind.

His post below,

Leave a Comment…

comments