“I Am A Proud Father” – Churchill says as Tonto Dikeh explains how to be a good father

Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill, just like his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh has shared some lovely photos of their son King Andre and penned some lovely words to celebrate father’s day.

According to him, he is one of God’s greatest gifts to him. Read his post below…

“Dear Lord, your gifts are many. Am thankful for everyone.one of the greatest gift you have given is the gift of my dear son.Thank you for his life,dear Lord ,watch over him everyday,may he be safe and free from harm,as he goes about each day.Bless him through life’s trial.help him choose right from wrong.An example be,for all to see,standing tall and proud and strong. AM A PROUD FATHER LOVE YOU SON. KING ANDRE OMODAYO CHURCHILL.”

The last time Churchill saw his son was on his 2nd birthday school celebration in February, where this photo was taken.

