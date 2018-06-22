“I am not a prostitute” – Ruth Kadiri slams Nollywood Director who said only Prostitutes make it in Nollywood

Movie Director and Actor, Francis Atuma, has earned the ire of Nollywood actors after he said in an interview that “you can’t make it in Nollywood if you’re not a prostitute or homosexual.”

Actress Ruth Kadiri has replied the Director and warned him to quit generalizing.

She stated clearly that she’s not a prostitute, adding that she and a lot of other actors work extremely hard to earn their keep.

She wrote:

“A lot of us work too hard to be placed into a general category and insulted by a practitioner Mr Pascal I am not a prostitute. I do not sleep with men for money or lifestyle…

“I feel offended. I am an ACTRESS and a PRODUCER I am successful and I am not a prostitute. SIR.

“If u have nothing to say pls don’t grant interviews… slamming us all and generalizing based on the lifestyle of few is very wrong. pascalatuma. @bolaaduwo @thecablelifestyle“

Read in full what the Nollywood Film-maker said here.

Leave a Comment…

comments