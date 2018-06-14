‘I Am Not An Ashawo’ – Nigerian Lady Who Has Been Dating 3 Guys For Over Two Years

A 28-year-old relationship expert has taken to social media to reveal her dilemma. The young lady identified as Oby Omalicha Chuka revealed that she has been dating three guys for over 2 years now but sleeps with only one of them.

According to her, the two other guys who “she does not have sex with” – are now separately asking her questions about marriage which has led to her confusion over who to choose.

She posted her story in a Facebook group as she urged online users not to judge her for action and give her reasonable advice on what to do.

Below is what she wrote;

I have never been this confused in my entire life, kindly read to the end and advice me sincerely. Please don’t tell me to pray or go for deliverance, I know that already, I just need practical advice. I am 28 years old, I have been dating these 3 guys for 2 years plus, I am not an ashawo cos I don’t even sleep with 2, I only sleep with one. I just don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket cos you never know who would turn out to be an asshole.

So everything has been OK until recently, as if they planned it, the 2 guys that I do not sleep with started asking questions about my people, how they do marriage rites, if I would like to marry them and so many questions suggesting that a proposal is probably on their minds.

And the way this is going, if I don’t make up my mind soon, I will not be able to say yes or no if any of them proposes, I like them differently for different reasons. Please help me to decide, what really matters most in marriage, should I test them with one of my girlfriends to see who really loves me? What do I do please? No insults please I will be reading comments.