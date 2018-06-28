“I am probably the only genuine prophet left in Nigeria” – Daddy Freeze

Controversial OAP and Convener of ‘Free the Sheeple movement’ took to Instagram to share a lengthy post which will no doubt raise more controversy as among other things, he added that Nigeria has only gotten ‘worse’ since the inception of Nathaniel Bassey’s HallelujahChallenge.

His post reads ;

I AM Probably the only genuine Prophet Left in Nigeria.

I predicted Donald Trump’s win, Miracle’s win, I also predicted that we won’t lift a trophy in Russia as far back as April, in a set of viral tweets accross most blogs, see the way Argentina beat us the way they beat thieves.

Daddy Freeze earlier reacted to the viral news of Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo conversion to Islam. (Read here ICYMI)

Leave a Comment…

comments