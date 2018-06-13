“I am single” – BBNaija’s Lolu declares

It looks as though the romantic relationship between former Big Brother Naija housemates, Lolu and Anto has met its end after the intense chemistry they’d put on while in the house.

Not long ago, Lolu took to his Twitter page to declare that he is now single and people are welcome to shoot their shots.

He wrote:

“Excuse me..

I am SINGLE and if/when that status changes, I would be the FIRST to tell the world.

However, I would not tolerate any name calling in my mentions.

You have been warned..

Ps: Shot shooters are welcome.”

It can’t be forgotten so easily that the pair during their media tours, after the BBN show stated that they just might consider a relationship – a photo of them kissing even went viral days after the show.

From the look of things… it doesn’t seem like their affair is diamond… it ain’t lasting forever.

