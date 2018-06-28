Entertainment, Gossip

“I am the hottest African alive in America” – Speed Darlington declares (Video)

U.S based Nigerian singer and Bangdededang hitmaker, Speed Darlington has hilariously declared that he’s the hottest African in America and he gave reasons for this.

The Controversial Internet sensation said it isn’t just his dressing that makes him hot but it’s because of his “reign”.

Speed Darlington

“Who get more reign pass me?” he asks. “Who? I reign pass all of them.”

He then goes on to ask his followers to imagine how hot he would be if he had breasts and ass.

He ends the video with: “I am the hottest African alive in America. Facts!”

Watch the hilarious video below.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Berger to Ajah: False rape accusation! In case you missed it, read full story here!!!

Zimbabwean Pastor arrested for selling tickets to heaven for N180,000 Each

Update: Lagos tanker explosion: 9 dead, 53 vehicles burnt – LASEMA

Plateau crisis: Tonto Dikeh offers to give corp members money to transport themselves back home to avoid danger

“I am probably the only genuine prophet left in Nigeria” – Daddy Freeze

Breaking: Petrol Tanker explodes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, several cars burnt, lives lost

Actress Dayo Musa calls out Fathia Balogun on social media (Screenshot)

Man livestreams video of himself beating his wife for fun

Yomi Fash Lanso writes open letter to President Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *