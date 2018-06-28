“I am the hottest African alive in America” – Speed Darlington declares (Video)

U.S based Nigerian singer and Bangdededang hitmaker, Speed Darlington has hilariously declared that he’s the hottest African in America and he gave reasons for this.

The Controversial Internet sensation said it isn’t just his dressing that makes him hot but it’s because of his “reign”.

“Who get more reign pass me?” he asks. “Who? I reign pass all of them.”

He then goes on to ask his followers to imagine how hot he would be if he had breasts and ass.

He ends the video with: “I am the hottest African alive in America. Facts!”

Watch the hilarious video below.

