I can’t date a man who doesn’t have a car and a house – Moesha Boduong

Actress Moesha Buodong has been the target of some people because of what they term as her extravagant way of life and depending on men for survival.

The Beautiful screen-diva may have shut critics who are with the mentality that she does not befriend “broke” men.

According to the Instagram goddess, her first boyfriend was a broke man who cheated on her even though she was mad over heels for him.

Moesha Boduong

“My first boyfriend was a man without cash and we were struggling together but he cheated on me severally and got my heart broken. After such experience, I vowed never to date a broke guy.” she told SVTV AFRICA

The curvy actress says she is not a gold digger however she need a guy who’s rich and comfortable to come her way.

“I can’t date a man without a car, a man with at least a Corolla or a Hyundai isn’t bad for a guy who wants to date me,” she added

Watch video here

