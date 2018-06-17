“I dated my first sugar daddy when I was 16 years old” – Ghanaian actress

Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown holds nothing back during an explosive interview she granted recently – asides from revealing that she has slept with 24 men besides veteran actors, Fred Amugi and Awaakye, Brown talks about her first Sugar Daddy.

According to Akuapem Poloo, she dated her first Sugar Daddy at the age of 16 when she was in the first year at the Senior High School.

She revealed that the man spotted her on her way home from Koforidua after she had been asked to go and bring her school fees.

The man picked her up, took her home, gave her money and she went back to school. The man took her back to Accra when she completed school and rented a room for her.

She revealed the name of the man as Mr. Emmanuel Naah and she claims Mr. Emmanuel Naah never slept with her until she was 16 years.

Watch her below:

