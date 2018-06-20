Entertainment

I don’t date people because of money – Yvonne Nelson shades Moesha Boduong

Popular Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, has revealed in an interview with Joy FM that the reason why she works hard is for her not to depend on any man for her upkeep.

Recall that a viral video showing curvy actress Moesha Boduong speaking in an interview with CNN’s Amanpour sparked a huge controversy in Ghana and Africa at large.

In the video, Moesha Boduong spoke of Ghanaian women depend on men for thier survival and that she is sleeping with her current man because he can afford to pay her bills.

However, Yvonne Nelson has shown that she is quite different from such women. When asked if she will prefer a richer man over Jamie, she said:

If it were a wealthy or richer man, it’s easy for some of us but it’s not about that. Why do I have to work hard? I would work hard and look for a man with money. I don’t need a man to feed me and pay my bills every day…”.

“With Jamie, it’s been, pure love. Don’t date people because of money. He might not even respect you and you can’t question them. They pay your bills and you shut up…”

-Gistreel


You may also like

Blac Chyna’s relationship with her 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay is over?

Meet 10 Nollywood Actresses Playing The Role Of Father For Their Children

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Soma & Bassey in lovely new photo

“Above all “Be truthful to your self” – Khloe says as she shows off her incredible bod

“Appreciate it if a girl says yes to your proposal” – Don Jazzy tells Nigerian men

Actress Toriola blasts Toyin Abraham, accuses her of faking her engagement

Man kills mother after impregnating his cousin

World Cup: Senegal fans clean up stadium after their defeat against Poland

“A witch led me to play for Nigeria” – Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *